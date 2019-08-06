Reviewing Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

This is a contrast between Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.51 N/A -3.27 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 10.45 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Recro Pharma Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Recro Pharma Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$8.5 is Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -9.48%. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 44.48% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.4% and 99.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.