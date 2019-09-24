Reviewing Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s results

Both Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 10 2.81 N/A -3.27 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 7 15.84 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Recro Pharma Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Recro Pharma Inc.’s current beta is -0.27 and it happens to be 127.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, PolarityTE Inc. has beta of 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. PolarityTE Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Recro Pharma Inc. has a -26.53% downside potential and a consensus target price of $8.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.4% and 45.6%. Insiders held 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.