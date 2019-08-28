Reviewing Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s results

Since Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 3.08 N/A -3.27 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 992.46 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Recro Pharma Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Recro Pharma Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Recro Pharma Inc. has a -0.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. are 3.6 and 3.2. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Recro Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Recro Pharma Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -26.22% for Recro Pharma Inc. with average price target of $8.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Recro Pharma Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.4% and 5.2% respectively. Insiders owned 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.