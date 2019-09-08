Reviewing Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s results

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.92 N/A -3.27 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. Its rival Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Recro Pharma Inc. has a -29.23% downside potential and an average target price of $8.5. On the other hand, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 453.00% and its average target price is $12. The results provided earlier shows that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares and 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.