Reviewing Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s results

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.52 N/A -3.27 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.25 N/A -0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Recro Pharma Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Recro Pharma Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Recro Pharma Inc. is 127.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.27. OPKO Health Inc.’s 2.13 beta is the reason why it is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, OPKO Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Recro Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Recro Pharma Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Recro Pharma Inc.’s downside potential is -9.86% at a $8.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance while OPKO Health Inc. has -29.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Recro Pharma Inc. beats OPKO Health Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.