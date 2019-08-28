Reviewing Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s results

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 3.08 N/A -3.27 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Recro Pharma Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Volatility & Risk

Recro Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 127.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.27 beta. From a competition point of view, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 2.24 beta which is 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Recro Pharma Inc. is $8.5, with potential downside of -26.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.4% and 17.3%. About 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance while OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -65.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 7 of the 8 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.