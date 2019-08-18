Reviewing Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s results

Both Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.88 N/A -3.27 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.07 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Recro Pharma Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Recro Pharma Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Recro Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Recro Pharma Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -21.08% and an $8.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Recro Pharma Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.4% and 74.2% respectively. About 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Recro Pharma Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.