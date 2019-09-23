Reviewing Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 10 2.88 N/A -3.27 0.00 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Recro Pharma Inc. and IMV Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Recro Pharma Inc. and IMV Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recro Pharma Inc. and IMV Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Recro Pharma Inc. is $8.5, with potential downside of -28.39%. On the other hand, IMV Inc.’s potential upside is 273.75% and its average price target is $11.25. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that IMV Inc. seems more appealing than Recro Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and IMV Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.4% and 19.5%. About 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 16.5% of IMV Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance while IMV Inc. has -46.22% weaker performance.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.