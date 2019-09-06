Reviewing Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.86 N/A -3.27 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Recro Pharma Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.27 shows that Recro Pharma Inc. is 127.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.96 beta which makes it 4.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. are 3.6 and 3.2. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Recro Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Recro Pharma Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8.5 is Recro Pharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -27.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Recro Pharma Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.