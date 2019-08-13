Reviewing Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s results

Both Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 3.05 N/A -3.27 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 6.72 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 demonstrates Recro Pharma Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Recro Pharma Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.27 shows that Recro Pharma Inc. is 127.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Exelixis Inc.’s beta is 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Exelixis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recro Pharma Inc. and Exelixis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Exelixis Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $8.5, while its potential downside is -25.44%. Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc.’s consensus price target is $30.75, while its potential upside is 52.30%. The data provided earlier shows that Exelixis Inc. appears more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.