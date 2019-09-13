Reviewing Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.98 N/A -3.27 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.27 beta means Recro Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 127.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8.5 is Recro Pharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -30.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.