Reviewing Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s results

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 3.31 N/A -3.27 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Recro Pharma Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. Its rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Recro Pharma Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -31.23% for Recro Pharma Inc. with average price target of $8.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Recro Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.