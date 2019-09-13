Reviewing Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s results

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.98 N/A -3.27 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 20 481.52 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Recro Pharma Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Recro Pharma Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Recro Pharma Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Recro Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $8.5, and a -30.78% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.