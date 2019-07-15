Reviewing Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.69 N/A -3.83 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Recro Pharma Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk and Volatility

Recro Pharma Inc. is 110.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.1 beta. From a competition point of view, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 2.47 beta which is 147.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recro Pharma Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $8.5, while its potential downside is -15.34%. Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s consensus price target is $10, while its potential upside is 210.56%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Recro Pharma Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 70.9% and 12.4% respectively. About 1.3% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.