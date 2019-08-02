Reviewing Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s results

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.52 N/A -3.27 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 145.58 N/A -5.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Recro Pharma Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

Recro Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 127.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.27 beta. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Recro Pharma Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Recro Pharma Inc. has a -9.86% downside potential and an average target price of $8.5. On the other hand, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 143.23% and its consensus target price is $62. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Albireo Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.