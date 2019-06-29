Reviewing Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s results

Both Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 8 2.72 N/A -3.83 0.00 AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Recro Pharma Inc. and AC Immune SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2% AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. Its rival AC Immune SA’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.7 and 14.7 respectively. AC Immune SA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Recro Pharma Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

$8.5 is Recro Pharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -16.42%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and AC Immune SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 36.3%. 1.3% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39% AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has 32.39% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -45.4% weaker performance.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.