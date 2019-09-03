Reviewing Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)’s and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC)’s results

Both Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recon Technology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Keane Group Inc. 8 0.28 N/A 0.41 15.49

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Recon Technology Ltd. and Keane Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Recon Technology Ltd. and Keane Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recon Technology Ltd. 0.00% -48.3% -28.9% Keane Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 4.2%

Liquidity

Recon Technology Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Keane Group Inc. are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. Recon Technology Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Keane Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Recon Technology Ltd. and Keane Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recon Technology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Keane Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Keane Group Inc. is $12, which is potential 126.42% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.1% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares and 91.9% of Keane Group Inc. shares. Recon Technology Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 53.6%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Keane Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recon Technology Ltd. 0.35% -7.3% -21.9% -29.04% -53.96% 5.15% Keane Group Inc. 6.61% -6.12% -39.34% -36.97% -53.75% -23.11%

For the past year Recon Technology Ltd. had bullish trend while Keane Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Keane Group Inc. beats Recon Technology Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, Recon Technology, Ltd. offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.