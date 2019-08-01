Reviewing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s results

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 97.62 N/A -2.86 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.07 N/A 2.29 72.97

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 104.08% upside potential and a consensus target price of $185. On the other hand, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s potential upside is 29.55% and its average target price is $215.86. The data provided earlier shows that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.8% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 96.6% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 4% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.