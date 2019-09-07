Reviewing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

Both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 85.46 N/A -3.99 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.69 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 114.87% upside potential and an average price target of $185. On the other hand, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 2,171.79% and its consensus price target is $5.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 39.9% respectively. About 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 61.59% stronger performance while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.