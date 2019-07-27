Reviewing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 97.70 N/A -2.86 0.00 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Demonstrates Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. which has a 16 Current Ratio and a 15.6 Quick Ratio. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.8% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.