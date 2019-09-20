Reviewing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 100.34 N/A -3.99 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Demonstrates Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.38% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 61.59% stronger performance while Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.