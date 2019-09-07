Reviewing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 85.46 N/A -3.99 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 and has 18.6 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $185, and a 114.87% upside potential. Meanwhile, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 133.79%. The results provided earlier shows that Rubius Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.