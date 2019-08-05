Reviewing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s results

Both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 96.78 N/A -3.99 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 9.27 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pfenex Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.