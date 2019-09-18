Reviewing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 96.24 N/A -3.99 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.65 N/A -1.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 61.59% stronger performance while Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.