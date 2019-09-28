Reviewing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 0.00 21.23M -3.99 0.00 Merus N.V. 17 0.00 7.76M -1.07 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25,839,824.73% 380% -36.9% Merus N.V. 45,037,724.90% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Merus N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $185, and a 119.58% upside potential. Competitively Merus N.V. has a consensus price target of $23.25, with potential upside of 27.26%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Merus N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 65.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Merus N.V.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Merus N.V. beats Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.