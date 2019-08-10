Reviewing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s and Its Peers results

As Biotechnology company, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380.00% -36.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 87 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

$100 is the average price target of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 22.53%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 137.53%. Given Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dividends

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.