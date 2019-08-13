Reviewing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 82.95 N/A -3.99 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 66.41 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 138.06% upside potential and an average price target of $185. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 average price target and a 104.53% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.