Reviewing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 94.95 N/A -3.99 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 49.36 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 12.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.