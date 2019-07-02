Reviewing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 103.12 N/A -2.86 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.88 N/A 0.60 18.36

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.5 respectively. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $185, while its potential upside is 93.21%. Competitively Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a consensus target price of $13, with potential upside of 18.51%. The information presented earlier suggests that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 79.9% respectively. 4% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.