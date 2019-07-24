Reviewing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

This is a contrast between Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 95.16 N/A -2.86 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.36 N/A -0.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 109.37% at a $185 consensus target price. On the other hand, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s potential upside is 173.01% and its consensus target price is $22.25. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ChemoCentryx Inc. seems more appealing than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.8% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96% ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ChemoCentryx Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.