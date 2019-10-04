Reviewing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s results

This is a contrast between Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 0.00 21.30M -3.99 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 4.20M -2.30 0.00

Demonstrates Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25,994,630.22% 380% -36.9% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 73,426,573.43% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 22.93% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.