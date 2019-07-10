Reviewing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s results

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 84 96.02 N/A -2.86 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 30.00 N/A -11.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival BeiGene Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.8% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96% BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 64.96% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -4.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.