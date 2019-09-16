Reviewing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

This is a contrast between Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 96.38 N/A -3.99 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 104.90% and an $185 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $15.5, which is potential 100.00% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.