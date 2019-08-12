Reviewing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 86.97 N/A -3.99 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 451.55 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.