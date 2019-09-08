Reviewing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s results

Since Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 85.46 N/A -3.99 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Demonstrates Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 33.8% respectively. About 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 10.71% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 61.59% stronger performance while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.