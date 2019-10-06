Reviewing Realty Income Corporation (O)’s and Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS)’s results

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) and Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS) compete against each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income Corporation 75 10.40 317.38M 1.33 52.12 Saul Centers Inc. 53 0.00 13.08M 1.75 31.25

In table 1 we can see Realty Income Corporation and Saul Centers Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Saul Centers Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Realty Income Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Realty Income Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Saul Centers Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Realty Income Corporation and Saul Centers Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income Corporation 423,794,899.19% 5% 2.6% Saul Centers Inc. 24,895,317.85% 23.3% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

Realty Income Corporation is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.12 beta. Saul Centers Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.87 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Realty Income Corporation and Saul Centers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Saul Centers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$77.5 is Realty Income Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -1.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.5% of Realty Income Corporation shares and 47.9% of Saul Centers Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Realty Income Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Saul Centers Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realty Income Corporation -0.13% 1.73% -1.13% 2.43% 25% 9.79% Saul Centers Inc. -0.4% -0.9% 1.99% 2.37% 3.51% 16.03%

For the past year Realty Income Corporation was less bullish than Saul Centers Inc.

Summary

Realty Income Corporation beats Saul Centers Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate. Realty Income Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Escondido, California.

Saul Centers Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm operates and manages community and neighborhood shopping center and office properties. Saul Centers Inc. was founded in June 10, 1993 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.