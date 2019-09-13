Reviewing Realty Income Corporation (O)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Realty Income Corporation has 71.5% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 70.24% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Realty Income Corporation has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.54% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Realty Income Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income Corporation 0.00% 5.00% 2.60% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Realty Income Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income Corporation N/A 71 52.12 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Realty Income Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Realty Income Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Realty Income Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.17 1.54 1.46 2.35

$76.67 is the consensus target price of Realty Income Corporation, with a potential upside of 2.93%. The peers have a potential upside of 12.92%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Realty Income Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Realty Income Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realty Income Corporation -0.13% 1.73% -1.13% 2.43% 25% 9.79% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year Realty Income Corporation has weaker performance than Realty Income Corporation’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.12 shows that Realty Income Corporation is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Realty Income Corporation’s peers are 20.79% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Dividends

Realty Income Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate. Realty Income Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Escondido, California.