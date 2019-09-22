Reviewing Realty Income Corporation (O)’s and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)’s results

We are contrasting Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income Corporation 71 17.24 N/A 1.33 52.12 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 18 4.97 N/A 1.22 15.54

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Realty Income Corporation and Brixmor Property Group Inc. Brixmor Property Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Realty Income Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Realty Income Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Realty Income Corporation and Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income Corporation 0.00% 5% 2.6% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Realty Income Corporation’s 0.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 88.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Realty Income Corporation and Brixmor Property Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

The upside potential is 2.35% for Realty Income Corporation with consensus price target of $77.67. Brixmor Property Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus price target and a -4.09% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Realty Income Corporation appears more favorable than Brixmor Property Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Realty Income Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Realty Income Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Brixmor Property Group Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realty Income Corporation -0.13% 1.73% -1.13% 2.43% 25% 9.79% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 2.87% 6.45% 6.45% 11.38% 9.52% 29.2%

For the past year Realty Income Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Summary

Realty Income Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate. Realty Income Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Escondido, California.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.