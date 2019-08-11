Reviewing RealPage Inc. (RP)’s and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s results

RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 60 6.30 N/A 0.37 167.96 Splunk Inc. 129 10.20 N/A -2.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of RealPage Inc. and Splunk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has RealPage Inc. and Splunk Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.32 beta means RealPage Inc.’s volatility is 32.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Splunk Inc.’s 102.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

RealPage Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Splunk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Splunk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

RealPage Inc. and Splunk Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85

The consensus price target of RealPage Inc. is $68, with potential upside of 10.01%. Competitively Splunk Inc. has an average price target of $153.27, with potential upside of 17.74%. Based on the results given earlier, Splunk Inc. is looking more favorable than RealPage Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RealPage Inc. and Splunk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 94.8% respectively. Insiders held 12.5% of RealPage Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Splunk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05%

For the past year RealPage Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Splunk Inc.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.