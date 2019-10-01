Reviewing RealPage Inc. (RP)’s and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)’s results

As Application Software businesses, RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 63 1.50 78.27M 0.37 167.96 SolarWinds Corporation 18 1.06 65.45M -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of RealPage Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 124,633,757.96% 3.3% 1.7% SolarWinds Corporation 366,666,666.67% -1.6% -0.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RealPage Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, SolarWinds Corporation has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. SolarWinds Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

RealPage Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

$83 is RealPage Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 32.04%. Competitively the consensus target price of SolarWinds Corporation is $17.5, which is potential -5.15% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that RealPage Inc. looks more robust than SolarWinds Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.2% of RealPage Inc. shares and 97.1% of SolarWinds Corporation shares. RealPage Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.5%. Competitively, 1.9% are SolarWinds Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57%

For the past year RealPage Inc. was more bullish than SolarWinds Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors RealPage Inc. beats SolarWinds Corporation.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.