Reviewing RealPage Inc. (RP)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RealPage Inc. has 88.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand RealPage Inc. has 12.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has RealPage Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 124,633,757.96% 3.30% 1.70% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares RealPage Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 78.27M 63 167.96 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

RealPage Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for RealPage Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

With consensus price target of $83, RealPage Inc. has a potential upside of 34.48%. The potential upside of the competitors is 72.43%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that RealPage Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RealPage Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year RealPage Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

RealPage Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, RealPage Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. RealPage Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RealPage Inc.

Volatility & Risk

RealPage Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, RealPage Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

RealPage Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors RealPage Inc.’s rivals beat RealPage Inc.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.