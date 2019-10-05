Reviewing RealPage Inc. (RP)’s and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 63 1.45 78.47M 0.37 167.96 HubSpot Inc. 177 2.43 40.21M -1.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see RealPage Inc. and HubSpot Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of RealPage Inc. and HubSpot Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 124,595,109.56% 3.3% 1.7% HubSpot Inc. 22,762,524.77% -18.3% -6.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.32 beta means RealPage Inc.’s volatility is 32.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, HubSpot Inc.’s 71.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

RealPage Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor HubSpot Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. HubSpot Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to RealPage Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for RealPage Inc. and HubSpot Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HubSpot Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

RealPage Inc. has a 33.44% upside potential and a consensus price target of $83. Meanwhile, HubSpot Inc.’s consensus price target is $205, while its potential upside is 28.62%. The data provided earlier shows that RealPage Inc. appears more favorable than HubSpot Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of RealPage Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.2% of HubSpot Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 12.5% of RealPage Inc. shares. Comparatively, HubSpot Inc. has 6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15%

For the past year RealPage Inc. was less bullish than HubSpot Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors RealPage Inc. beats HubSpot Inc.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.