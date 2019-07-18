Reviewing RealPage Inc. (RP)’s and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)’s results

RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 59 6.66 N/A 0.37 161.42 Forescout Technologies Inc. 36 5.52 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RealPage Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us RealPage Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -86.1% -29.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RealPage Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Forescout Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Forescout Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for RealPage Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RealPage Inc.’s upside potential is 6.97% at a $68 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RealPage Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87% and 75.7%. About 13.3% of RealPage Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Forescout Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. 2.33% -6.05% 3.73% 17.68% 1.95% 24.61% Forescout Technologies Inc. -17.56% -12.43% -8.47% 26.13% 16.31% 33.9%

For the past year RealPage Inc. was less bullish than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Forescout Technologies Inc.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.