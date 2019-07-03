Reviewing RealPage Inc. (RP)’s and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)’s results

As Application Software businesses, RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 58 6.30 N/A 0.37 161.42 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 3.97 N/A 0.15 65.87

Demonstrates RealPage Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to RealPage Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. RealPage Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RealPage Inc. Its rival CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given RealPage Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RealPage Inc. has a consensus target price of $68, and a 13.14% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87% of RealPage Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.3% of RealPage Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. 2.33% -6.05% 3.73% 17.68% 1.95% 24.61% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. -5.36% -10.99% -14.16% 27.48% 0% 18.75%

For the past year RealPage Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors RealPage Inc. beats CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.