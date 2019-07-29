Reviewing RealPage Inc. (RP)’s and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)’s results

RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 60 6.74 N/A 0.37 161.42 Cloudera Inc. 10 2.91 N/A -1.17 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -18.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RealPage Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Cloudera Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Cloudera Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The consensus price target of RealPage Inc. is $68, with potential upside of 5.77%. Meanwhile, Cloudera Inc.’s consensus price target is $16, while its potential upside is 167.11%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cloudera Inc. is looking more favorable than RealPage Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RealPage Inc. and Cloudera Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87% and 50.6%. Insiders owned 13.3% of RealPage Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Cloudera Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. 2.33% -6.05% 3.73% 17.68% 1.95% 24.61% Cloudera Inc. -0.84% -7.34% -22.72% -17.04% -32.55% -4.07%

For the past year RealPage Inc. has 24.61% stronger performance while Cloudera Inc. has -4.07% weaker performance.

Summary

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.