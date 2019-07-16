Reviewing RealPage Inc. (RP)’s and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s results

As Application Software businesses, RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 59 6.66 N/A 0.37 161.42 Benefitfocus Inc. 41 3.07 N/A -1.66 0.00

Demonstrates RealPage Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Volatility & Risk

RealPage Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.5. Benefitfocus Inc.’s 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RealPage Inc. Its rival Benefitfocus Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Benefitfocus Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for RealPage Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

The consensus target price of RealPage Inc. is $68, with potential upside of 7.04%. Competitively Benefitfocus Inc. has a consensus target price of $57.83, with potential upside of 131.32%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Benefitfocus Inc. is looking more favorable than RealPage Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RealPage Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87% and 83.8%. 13.3% are RealPage Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% are Benefitfocus Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. 2.33% -6.05% 3.73% 17.68% 1.95% 24.61% Benefitfocus Inc. -1.01% -24.28% -44.56% -28.86% -5.76% -31.26%

For the past year RealPage Inc. had bullish trend while Benefitfocus Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats Benefitfocus Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.