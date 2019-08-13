Reviewing RealPage Inc. (RP)’s and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s results

As Application Software companies, RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 60 6.21 N/A 0.37 167.96 AppFolio Inc. 88 14.47 N/A 0.55 176.83

Table 1 highlights RealPage Inc. and AppFolio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AppFolio Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than RealPage Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. RealPage Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than AppFolio Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Volatility and Risk

RealPage Inc.’s current beta is 1.32 and it happens to be 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. AppFolio Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RealPage Inc. Its rival AppFolio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. AppFolio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for RealPage Inc. and AppFolio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 AppFolio Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

RealPage Inc. has an average price target of $68, and a 11.70% upside potential. AppFolio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61.33 average price target and a -34.78% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that RealPage Inc. seems more appealing than AppFolio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of RealPage Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.8% of AppFolio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12.5% of RealPage Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are AppFolio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04%

For the past year RealPage Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AppFolio Inc.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats RealPage Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.