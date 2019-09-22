Reviewing Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)’s and RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)’s results

We are contrasting Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) and RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realogy Holdings Corp. 8 0.12 N/A 0.74 7.04 RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 33 3.49 N/A 1.49 19.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Realogy Holdings Corp. and RE/MAX Holdings Inc. RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Realogy Holdings Corp. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Realogy Holdings Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of RE/MAX Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realogy Holdings Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.4% RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 5.9%

Risk and Volatility

Realogy Holdings Corp. is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.69. RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Realogy Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RE/MAX Holdings Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. RE/MAX Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Realogy Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Realogy Holdings Corp. and RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realogy Holdings Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Realogy Holdings Corp.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 30.93%. Competitively RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $38.5, with potential upside of 35.23%. The results provided earlier shows that RE/MAX Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Realogy Holdings Corp., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held 1.2% of Realogy Holdings Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realogy Holdings Corp. -6.96% -24.16% -60.26% -70.16% -76.32% -64.51% RE/MAX Holdings Inc. -5.12% -5.28% -31.71% -26.01% -42.76% -5.43%

For the past year RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Realogy Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 13 of the 12 factors RE/MAX Holdings Inc. beats Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Franchise Services (RFG), Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s real estate franchise systems had approximately 14,100 offices; and approximately 273,200 independent sales associates worldwide. The NRT segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business primarily under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, ZipRealty, and Citi Habitats brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. The Cartus segment offers outsourced employee relocation services, such as homesale assistance; expense processing, relocation policy counseling, relocation-related accounting, and other consulting services; arranging household goods moving services; coordinating visa and immigration support, intercultural and language training, and expatriation/repatriation counseling and destination services; and group move management services to corporate clients for the transfer of their employees, as well as home buying and selling assistance to members of affinity clients. The TRG segment provides title and settlement services to real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.