Reviewing Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)’s and Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) and Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realogy Holdings Corp. 10 0.12 N/A 0.74 7.04 Colliers International Group Inc. 67 0.94 N/A 2.37 30.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Realogy Holdings Corp. and Colliers International Group Inc. Colliers International Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Realogy Holdings Corp. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Realogy Holdings Corp. is currently more affordable than Colliers International Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) and Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realogy Holdings Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.4% Colliers International Group Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Realogy Holdings Corp. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.69 beta. Colliers International Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.58 beta which makes it 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Realogy Holdings Corp. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Colliers International Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Colliers International Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Realogy Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Realogy Holdings Corp. and Colliers International Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realogy Holdings Corp. 2 1 0 2.33 Colliers International Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Realogy Holdings Corp. has an average target price of $11.67, and a 97.13% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Realogy Holdings Corp. and Colliers International Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76.1% respectively. Realogy Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11% of Colliers International Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realogy Holdings Corp. -6.96% -24.16% -60.26% -70.16% -76.32% -64.51% Colliers International Group Inc. -4.98% 1.37% 15.8% 17.07% -10.48% 31.86%

For the past year Realogy Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Colliers International Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Colliers International Group Inc. beats Realogy Holdings Corp. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Franchise Services (RFG), Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s real estate franchise systems had approximately 14,100 offices; and approximately 273,200 independent sales associates worldwide. The NRT segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business primarily under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, ZipRealty, and Citi Habitats brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. The Cartus segment offers outsourced employee relocation services, such as homesale assistance; expense processing, relocation policy counseling, relocation-related accounting, and other consulting services; arranging household goods moving services; coordinating visa and immigration support, intercultural and language training, and expatriation/repatriation counseling and destination services; and group move management services to corporate clients for the transfer of their employees, as well as home buying and selling assistance to members of affinity clients. The TRG segment provides title and settlement services to real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties. Its Outsourcing & Advisory Services division offers portfolio management, transaction and project management, workplace solutions, strategic consulting, property and asset management, and other corporate real estate services, as well as lease administration and facilities management systems; and valuation and appraisal review and management, portfolio or single asset valuation, arbitration and consulting, various studies, tax appeals, and litigation support services. This segment also provides property level accounting, tenant service/relations and bidding, awarding and administering subcontracts for management and maintenance, landscaping, security, parking, capital, and tenant improvements services; and bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting services. In addition, it offers visioning, change management, and strategic consulting services; property marketing services for commercial and residential projects; and research services for owners and landlords. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.