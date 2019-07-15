Reviewing Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)’s and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP)’s results

We are contrasting Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Property Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realogy Holdings Corp. 12 0.11 N/A 0.74 10.73 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 25 1.92 N/A 1.92 13.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Realogy Holdings Corp. and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Realogy Holdings Corp. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Realogy Holdings Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Brookfield Property Partners L.P., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realogy Holdings Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.4% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Realogy Holdings Corp. and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realogy Holdings Corp. 2 1 0 2.33 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 98.81% upside potential and an average target price of $11.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Realogy Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.31% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Realogy Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realogy Holdings Corp. -4.34% -37.87% -55.59% -56.35% -67.98% -45.91% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.24% -0.16% 0% 0% 0% 2.03%

For the past year Realogy Holdings Corp. has -45.91% weaker performance while Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has 2.03% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Brookfield Property Partners L.P. beats Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Franchise Services (RFG), Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s real estate franchise systems had approximately 14,100 offices; and approximately 273,200 independent sales associates worldwide. The NRT segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business primarily under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, ZipRealty, and Citi Habitats brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. The Cartus segment offers outsourced employee relocation services, such as homesale assistance; expense processing, relocation policy counseling, relocation-related accounting, and other consulting services; arranging household goods moving services; coordinating visa and immigration support, intercultural and language training, and expatriation/repatriation counseling and destination services; and group move management services to corporate clients for the transfer of their employees, as well as home buying and selling assistance to members of affinity clients. The TRG segment provides title and settlement services to real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.